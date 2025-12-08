Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/8/25: There are indeed risks to the GOP by redistricting. Big 10 Championship brings big money to Indianapolis. Over 1 million layed off in 2025, Check out the beautiful same-sex couple
1. There are indeed risks to the GOP by redistricting
2. Big 10 Championship brings big money to Indianapolis
3. Over 1 million layed off in 2025
4. Check out the beautiful same-sex couple
Check out the beautiful same-sex couple – https://www.newsmax.com/thewire/katy-perry-justin-trudeau-instagram/2025/12/07/id/1237429/
