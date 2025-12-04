Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/4/25: Indiana let’s not be Illinois. Mark Kelly leaked classified material. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control. Micah Beckwith not opposed to a Trump 4th term. Jobs report coming out. J6 Pipe bomber suspect arrested.  

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
1. Indiana let’s not be IllinoisSource:Getty
Illinois really wants to support illegal immigrants – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/illinois-rental-car-license-plates-immigration-agents-illegal-rcna246115
….Illegal immigrant allowed out of jail and returns to his job…as a cop in Illinois – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/suburban-chicago-police-ice-work/
2. Mark Kelly leaked classified material
3. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control
4. Micah Beckwith not opposed to a Trump 4th term
5. Waiting for the jobs (BLS) report
6. J6 (Jan 5th) Pipe Bomber suspect in custody
