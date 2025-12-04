Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/4/25: Indiana let’s not be Illinois. Mark Kelly leaked classified material. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control. Micah Beckwith not opposed to a Trump 4th term. Jobs report coming out. J6 Pipe bomber suspect arrested.  

Published on December 4, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Indiana let’s not be Illinois

Protesters rally in Chicago urging AT&T to cut ties with ICE and CBO Source:Getty

Illinois really wants to support illegal immigrants – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/illinois-rental-car-license-plates-immigration-agents-illegal-rcna246115

….Illegal immigrant allowed out of jail and returns to his job…as a cop in Illinois – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/suburban-chicago-police-ice-work/

2. Mark Kelly leaked classified material

3. Democrat State Rep Robin Shackleford compares the redistricting bill to Hitler type plan of control

4. Micah Beckwith not opposed to a Trump 4th term

5. Waiting for the jobs (BLS) report

6. J6 (Jan 5th) Pipe Bomber suspect in custody

