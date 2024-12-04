Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/4/24: Curtis Hill, TX Gov Greg Abbott, Fill Up On The News, Infants + Animals = Less Allergies

Published on December 4, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Curtis Hill to stand trial

2. Abbott threatens to keep funding from hospitals that do not collect and share information on illegal aliens

Abbott threatens to keep funding from hospitals that do not collect and share information on illegal aliens – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southwest/abbott-threatens-pull-funding-hospital-doctors-tiktok/

3. Fill Up On The News

4. Infants + animals = less allergies

Infants + animals = less allergies – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-12-infants-exposed-animals-farms-allergies.html

