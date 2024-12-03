Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/3/24: Head of the Indiana GOP resigns, Did Hunter just lose his 5th Amendment Rights? Left comes unglued over Hegseth and Patel picks
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Head of the Indiana GOP resigns
Head of the Indiana GOP resigns – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indiana-gop-chairman-randy-head-steps-down?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
2. About this Hunter Biden lost his 5th Amendment rights stuff
About this Hunter Biden lost his 5th Amendment rights stuff – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/hunter-biden-5th-amendment-pardon/
….here’s the question: Does self-incrimination only refer to the legal? What about incrimination of the reputation?
Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution – Wikipedia
3. Spending is out of control. Is it the Trump effect?
4. Left questioning the qualifications of Pete Hegseth
5. The hysteria over of Kash Patel
