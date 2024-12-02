Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/2/24: Joe Scarborough, Trump EV Tax Credits, Cyber Monday, Civil Asset Forfeiture here in Indy, Why did Joe pardon Hunter all the way back to 2014?

Published on December 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Morning Schmoe says that Trump will regret his cabinet picks

Morning Schmoe says that Trump will regret his cabinet picks
Source: Getty

‘Not going to end well’: Morning Joe predicts Trump headed for bruising over latest pick

2. Is Trump going to remove the tax credit for EV's?

Is Trump going to remove the tax credit for EV's?
Source: Getty

Is Trump going to remove the tax credit for EV’s? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/car-sales-could-drop-27-under-trumps-plan-to-eliminate-ev-tax-credit/

3. It's Cyber Monday

It's Cyber Monday
Source: Getty

4. Court orders money seized at Indy FedEx site returned to family jewelry business

Court orders money seized at Indy FedEx site returned to family jewelry business
Source: Getty

Court orders money seized at Indy FedEx site returned to family jewelry business – Inside INdiana Business

5. So why did Joe pardon Hunter all the way back to 2014?

So why did Joe pardon Hunter all the way back to 2014?
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close