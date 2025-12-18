Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  12/18/25: The Indiana Bears. Dan Bongino leaving the FBI. Silver prices through the roof, November CPI less than expected. Diversity is not our strength. 

Published on December 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. The Indiana Bears

2. Dan Bongino leaving the FBI

3. Australian Government to introduce strictest ‘Hate Speech Laws’ ever seen

4. Silver more than doubled in price in 2025

5. November CPI inflation FALLS to 2.7%, below expectations of 3.1%

6. Diversity is not our strength

Related Tags

Indiana
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close