Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/17/25: Trump primetime address tonight. Obamacare subsidies to expire at the end of 2025. The Rolling Stones cancel their tour plans for 2026. Brown shooter shouted ALLAHU AKBAR before he opened fire

Published on December 17, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Trump primetime address tonight

2. Obamacare subsidies to expire at the end of 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson

3. The Rolling Stones cancel their tour plans for 2026

4. Brown shooter shouted ALLAHU AKBAR before he opened fire

