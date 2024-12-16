Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/16/24: Congress Wants More Money To Fight The Drones, Downtown Indianapolis, Ann Seltzer Denies Election Interference, Biden Pre-Pardons

Published on December 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr   https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-3rd-hr-12-16-24
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Shoot down the drones, you don’t need legislation.

Shoot down the drones, you don’t need legislation.
Source: Getty

Chuck Schumer requests drone detection system for New York, New Jersey as mysterious devices litter the skies 

2. Cranes popping up all over downtown doesn’t necessarily mean that all is well for downtown Indianapolis

Cranes popping up all over downtown doesn’t necessarily mean that all is well for downtown Indianapolis
Source: Getty

3. Ann Selzer, doth protest too much

4. Left and media promote Biden Pre-Pardons for Jan 6 committee

Left and media promote Biden Pre-Pardons for Jan 6 committee
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close