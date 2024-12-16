Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/16/24: Congress Wants More Money To Fight The Drones, Downtown Indianapolis, Ann Seltzer Denies Election Interference, Biden Pre-Pardons
1. Shoot down the drones, you don’t need legislation.
Chuck Schumer requests drone detection system for New York, New Jersey as mysterious devices litter the skies
2. Cranes popping up all over downtown doesn’t necessarily mean that all is well for downtown Indianapolis
3. Ann Selzer, doth protest too much
4. Left and media promote Biden Pre-Pardons for Jan 6 committee
