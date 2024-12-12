Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/12/24: Scott Jennings, Late Nite Losers, Latest Hegseth Smear, Trump Time Person of the Year, Protect Children even in the NDAA, Don’t Rely On Elon and Vivek

Published on December 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Scott Jennings is the only reason why to watch CNN

2. Hollywood is starting to notice that the late nite hosts are losers

Hollywood is starting to notice that the late nite hosts are losers
Source: Getty

Hollywood is starting to notice that the late nite hosts are losers – https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/hollywood-reporter-mocks-colbert-kimmel-losers/

3. The latest smear of Hegseth should confirm his being confirmed

The latest smear of Hegseth should confirm his being confirmed
Source: Getty

The latest smear of Hegseth should confirm his being confirmed – https://nypost.com/2024/12/11/opinion/propublicas-botched-pete-hegseth-smear-proves-the-need-to-purge-the-military-of-partisanship/

….and yes, I think Sen. Todd Young is going to vote for him.

4. Time Person of the Year: Donald Trump

5. Protect children. Even in the NDAA

Protect children. Even in the NDAA
Source: Getty

Protect children. Even in the NDAA – https://www.yahoo.com/news/house-passes-major-pentagon-bill-222230878.html

6. Can't rely on Elon and Vivek to clean up the mess in Washington

Can't rely on Elon and Vivek to clean up the mess in Washington
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close