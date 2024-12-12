Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/12/24: Scott Jennings, Late Nite Losers, Latest Hegseth Smear, Trump Time Person of the Year, Protect Children even in the NDAA, Don’t Rely On Elon and Vivek

1. Scott Jennings is the only reason why to watch CNN

2. Hollywood is starting to notice that the late nite hosts are losers Source: Getty Hollywood is starting to notice that the late nite hosts are losers – https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/hollywood-reporter-mocks-colbert-kimmel-losers/

3. The latest smear of Hegseth should confirm his being confirmed Source: Getty The latest smear of Hegseth should confirm his being confirmed – https://nypost.com/2024/12/11/opinion/propublicas-botched-pete-hegseth-smear-proves-the-need-to-purge-the-military-of-partisanship/ ….and yes, I think Sen. Todd Young is going to vote for him.

4. Time Person of the Year: Donald Trump

5. Protect children. Even in the NDAA Source: Getty Protect children. Even in the NDAA – https://www.yahoo.com/news/house-passes-major-pentagon-bill-222230878.html