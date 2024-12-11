Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/11/24: Trump to Foreign Investors, Buttigieg to run for Michigan Governor? Milei ends Argentina’s 123 years deficit, Toto – Christopher Cross at Ruoff
1. Trump to the world: Invest $1B we'll get those permits expedited
Trump to the world: Invest $1B we’ll get those permits expedited – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/trump-1-billion-u-s/2024/12/10/id/1191130/
….it should be $1B for foreigners (excluding China.) $300 million for Americans. Actually, let’s just get rid of the damn permits all together!
2. Democrats want Buttigieg to run for Michigan Governor
Democrats want Buttigieg to run for Michigan Governor – https://www.ibj.com/articles/michigan-dems-look-to-future-that-some-hope-includes-ex-south-bend-mayor-buttigieg?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
3. Jimmy Kimmel and his warped audience think it's hilarious that his staff is in love with the CEO murderer.
4. Javier Milei ends Argentina’s 123 years deficit, can Trump do the same?
Elon Musk wowed by Javier Milei after the president ends Argentina’s 123 years deficit
5. Tony's going!
6. Luigi is fighting extradition
