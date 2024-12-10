Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/10/24: Cuddle Bair, IU vs Notre Dame, Lara Trump, Fox News, Tom Brady Watches, Tulsi Gabbard, New York Times

Published on December 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio   

1. Cuddle Bair coming to a location near you!

Source: Getty

2. Indiana / Notre Dame Tix are going to be expensive!

Source: Getty

You Need A Lot Of Cash To Score Tickets For IU-Notre Dame Playoff

3. Will Lara Trump be Florida's next senator?

Source: Getty

Lara Trump for Senate? Really? – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/12/09/lara-trump-resigns-as-rnc-co-chair-heres-what-this-is-about-n4934958

4. Fox News drawing more Democrat viewers

Source: Getty

Fox News is getting Democrats to watch – https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/fox-news-drawing-viewers-including-180209485.html

….maybe people do want news that is actual news?

5. Tom Brady selling watches

Source: Getty

Former NFL great Tom Brady selling watches, football items at auction

6. Tulsi Gabbard comments on Syria

Source: Getty

7. Exhibit A as to why the NY Times is losing readership

