Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/1/25: Tara Hastings, as cold as her forecast. Japan is not giving in to China’s hegemonic desire so easily. Big College games, Cyber Monday and how they’re affecting Indiana’s economy. Kevin Hassett talking tax refunds. Swatting is disgusting and violent

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Tara Hastings, as cold as her forecast 2. Japan is not giving in to China’s hegemonic desire so easily Japan is not giving in to China’s hegemonic desire so easily – https://legalinsurrection.com/2025/11/japan-presses-ahead-with-missile-deployment-to-island-near-taiwan/ 3. Big College games, Cyber Monday and how they’re affecting Indiana’s economy 4. Kevin Hassett talking tax refunds 5. Swatting is disgusting and violent