Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Government Shutdown continues 2. AG Todd Rokita suing Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) for thwarting federal immigration enforcement 3. No end to the shutdown in sight 4. Obama-appointed judge John J. McConnell Jr. is ordering the Trump administration to pay the full amount of SNAP benefits for the month of November 5. Republicans need to have successful messaging on this shutdown