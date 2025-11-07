Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/7/25: Government Shutdown continues. AG Todd Rokita suing Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) for thwarting federal immigration enforcement. No end to the shutdown in sight. Obama-appointed judge John J. McConnell Jr. is ordering the Trump administration to pay the full amount of SNAP benefits for the month of November. How the Republicans need to message this government shutdown successfully

Published on November 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Government Shutdown continues

2. AG Todd Rokita suing Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) for thwarting federal immigration enforcement

3. No end to the shutdown in sight

4. Obama-appointed judge John J. McConnell Jr. is ordering the Trump administration to pay the full amount of SNAP benefits for the month of November

5. Republicans need to have successful messaging on this shutdown

