Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/7/24: China Detains Drug Exec, TX Man Planned Shooting Up Bucc-ee’s, Gov Elect Mike Braun, Tony Corrects The Record, DeSantis Would Have Been An Easier Haul

Published on November 7, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. China detains drug exec

China detains drug exec – https://www.wsj.com/business/china-has-detained-senior-astrazeneca-executive-4faf79f9?mod=hp_lista_pos2

2. Texas man planning a shooting at Buc-ee's

He was planning a shooting at Buc-ee’s – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/texas-man-accused-of-planning-shooting-at-buc-ees/

3. Governor Elect Mike Braun

Joins Tony to talk about his victory and what he plans to do going forward. 

4. Tony corrects the record

5. Tony not backing down.. Ron DeSantis would have been an easier haul

