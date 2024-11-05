Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/5/24: New Fever Coach Stephanie White, Kevin Freeman Out, Fencing Going Up In DC, Starbucks New Strategy, Russia tried to put bombs on US planes, NY Times Tech Workers On Strike

Published on November 5, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Indiana Fever Hire Stephanie White As Their Next Head Coach

Indiana Fever Hire Stephanie White As Their Next Head Coach
Indiana Fever Hire Stephanie White As Their Next Head Coach

2. Kevin Freeman Exits WFMS After 34 Years In Mornings

Kevin Freeman Exits WFMS After 34 Years In Mornings
Kevin Freeman Exits WFMS After 34 Years In Mornings – RadioInsight

3. Why is fencing going up around the White House and the Observatory?

Why is fencing going up around the White House and the Observatory?
Why is fencing going up around the White House and the Observatory? – https://www.dailywire.com/news/authorities-put-up-security-fences-around-d-c-locations-ahead-of-election-day

….is it because if Democrats lose, they’ll riot?

4. Starbucks' new game plan: Will it work?

Starbucks' new game plan: Will it work?
Starbucks’ New CEO Says His Plan to Win Back Customers Involves 200,000 Sharpies. It Just Might Work

5. Russia tried to put bombs on US planes

Russia tried to put bombs on US planes
Russia tried to put bombs on US planes – https://www.wsj.com/world/russia-plot-us-planes-incendiary-devices-de3b8c0a?mod=hp_lead_pos1

6. New York Times Tech Workers Go on Strike on Eve of 2024 Election

New York Times Tech Workers Go on Strike on Eve of 2024 Election
New York Times Tech Workers Go on Strike on Eve of 2024 Election, Alleging Unfair Labor Practices

