Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/4/25: Dick Cheney dead at 84. Some King Trump is. Eli Lilly making investments outside of Indiana. Arctic Frost and Microsoft. Is the stock market overvalued? Redistricting pushed back into regular session. This is the fault of Braun not calling the special session earlier

Published on November 4, 2025

1. Dick Cheney dead at 84

2. Some King Trump is

3. Eli Lilly making investments outside of Indiana

4. Arctic Frost and Microsoft

5. Is the stock market overvalued?

6. Redistricting pushed back into regular session. This is the fault of Braun not calling the special session earlier

Mike Braun on Redistricting Source:WISH-TV

