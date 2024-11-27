Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/27/24: Triton Brewing Company Closing, Todd Rokita, Mortgage Demand Jumps, Tim Walz Speaks For The Losers

Published on November 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM    Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  

1. Triton Brewing Company in Lawrence to close permanently

Triton Brewing Company in Lawrence to close permanently
Source: Getty

Triton Brewing Company in Lawrence to close permanently

2. Todd Rokita talks about his meeting with Tyson Foods over TPS migrants in Logansport

Todd Rokita talks about his meeting with Tyson Foods over TPS migrants in Logansport
Source: Getty

3. Homebuyer demand for mortgages jumps 12%, after first interest rate drop in over 2 months

Homebuyer demand for mortgages jumps 12%, after first interest rate drop in over 2 months
Source: Getty

Homebuyer demand for mortgages jumps 12%, after first interest rate drop in over 2 months

4. Walz, half the reason why Kamala lost

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close