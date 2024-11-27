Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/27/24: Triton Brewing Company Closing, Todd Rokita, Mortgage Demand Jumps, Tim Walz Speaks For The Losers
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
1. Triton Brewing Company in Lawrence to close permanently
2. Todd Rokita talks about his meeting with Tyson Foods over TPS migrants in Logansport
3. Homebuyer demand for mortgages jumps 12%, after first interest rate drop in over 2 months
Homebuyer demand for mortgages jumps 12%, after first interest rate drop in over 2 months
4. Walz, half the reason why Kamala lost
More from WIBC 93.1 FM