Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/26/25: Matt Bair getting an Ice Plunge for Black Friday. TPUSA is already putting their money behind Vance. English Beat – Mirror in the bathroom TK Thursday Music Moment on a Wednesday. Joanie Loves Chachi TV Theme Song

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Matt Bair getting an Ice Plunge for Black FridaySource:Matt Bair
2. TPUSA is already putting their money behind Vance
TPUSA is already putting their money behind Vance – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/erika-kirk-turning-point-jd-vance-2028/
….if TPUSA can clear the field, they are way more powerful than I thought.
3. English Beat – Mirror in the bathroom TK Thursday Music Moment on a Wednesday
4. Joanie Loves Chachi TV Theme Song
More from WIBC 93.1 FM