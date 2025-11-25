Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/25/25: Jack’s Donuts bankruptcy. Group that owns restaurants in Indianapolis has been named in the Mark Sanchez lawsuit. X marks the spot: Platform’s new location tool outs fake Gaza accounts taking advantage of war. Risk of Stagflation in the Economy. Manimal and Redemption Monday on a Tuesday.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Jack’s Donuts bankruptcy
2. Group that owns restaurants in Indianapolis has been named in the Mark Sanchez lawsuit.
3. X marks the spot: Platform’s new location tool outs fake Gaza accounts taking advantage of war
4. Risk of Stagflation in the Economy
More from WIBC 93.1 FM