Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/25/25: Jack’s Donuts bankruptcy. Group that owns restaurants in Indianapolis has been named in the Mark Sanchez lawsuit. X marks the spot: Platform’s new location tool outs fake Gaza accounts taking advantage of war. Risk of Stagflation in the Economy. Manimal and Redemption Monday on a Tuesday.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Jack’s Donuts bankruptcy 2. Group that owns restaurants in Indianapolis has been named in the Mark Sanchez lawsuit. 3. X marks the spot: Platform’s new location tool outs fake Gaza accounts taking advantage of war 4. Risk of Stagflation in the Economy