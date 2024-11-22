Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/22/24: Another E Coli Outbreak, Xavier Becerra, Nancy Mace, Jaguar Ad, Volvo Ad, Degenerate Rob Kendall
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Another E Coli Outbreak
Gound Beef recall – https://nypost.com/2024/11/21/business/ground-beef-recalled-over-possible-e-coli-contamination/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
2. Becerra grilled on migrant kids sent to strip clubs, trafficked
Becerra grilled on migrant kids sent to strip clubs, trafficked | Politics
3. Chip Roy lays into Bacerra
4. Left wing media continues to attack Nancy Mace over protecting women.
5. I saw this ad, and had no idea it was for the Jaguar car company
I saw this ad, and had no idea it was for the Jaguar car company – https://redstate.com/bonchie/2024/11/19/jaguar-decides-to-burn-its-brand-to-the-ground-with-insane-new-ad-campaign-n2182177
maybe they should’ve considered doing it like Volvo:
6. Degenerate Rob Kendall joins to give his weekend Football pics.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM