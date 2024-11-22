Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/22/24: Another E Coli Outbreak, Xavier Becerra, Nancy Mace, Jaguar Ad, Volvo Ad, Degenerate Rob Kendall

Published on November 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Another E Coli Outbreak

Another E Coli Outbreak
Source: Getty

Gound Beef recall – https://nypost.com/2024/11/21/business/ground-beef-recalled-over-possible-e-coli-contamination/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

2. Becerra grilled on migrant kids sent to strip clubs, trafficked

Becerra grilled on migrant kids sent to strip clubs, trafficked | Politics

3. Chip Roy lays into Bacerra

Chip Roy lays into Bacerra
Source: Getty

4. Left wing media continues to attack Nancy Mace over protecting women.

5. I saw this ad, and had no idea it was for the Jaguar car company

I saw this ad, and had no idea it was for the Jaguar car company
Source: Getty

I saw this ad, and had no idea it was for the Jaguar car company – https://redstate.com/bonchie/2024/11/19/jaguar-decides-to-burn-its-brand-to-the-ground-with-insane-new-ad-campaign-n2182177

maybe they should’ve considered doing it like Volvo:

https://youtu.be/cQX-QXxwGvA?si=y6yfTTXuPfbqN73b

6. Degenerate Rob Kendall joins to give his weekend Football pics.

Degenerate Rob Kendall joins to give his weekend Football pics.
Source: n/a

The Degenerates Next Door Podcast – Apple Podcasts

