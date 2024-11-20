Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/20/24: Final Countdown to end of Biden Admin, Bluesky, Russia, NBC spinning off MSNBC and its cable nets, UN trying to silence its critics, Jersey Mike’s

Published on November 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Final Countdown To The End of the Biden Administration

2. Lefties leaving Twitter/X for Bluesky

Everyone on Bluesky is a wimp – https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/bluesky-fights-a-flood-of-spam-scams-and-harmful-content/article68880769.ece

3. The Russian economy is in a bad place

The Russian economy is in a bad place – https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1976701/russia-economy-crumbling-food-prices-putin

4. NBC Universal unloads MSNBC and its cable networks

Who’s going to buy them? 

5. UN Seeking To Silence Climate Change Critics

New UN initiative aims to counter climate disinformation | UN News

6. Jersey Mike's sells for $8 billion

Jersey Mike’s sells for $8 billion – https://www.ibj.com/articles/jersey-mikes-sandwich-chain-acquired-by-private-equity-firm-for-8b?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

