Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/20/24: Final Countdown to end of Biden Admin, Bluesky, Russia, NBC spinning off MSNBC and its cable nets, UN trying to silence its critics, Jersey Mike’s
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Final Countdown To The End of the Biden Administration
2. Lefties leaving Twitter/X for Bluesky
Everyone on Bluesky is a wimp – https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/bluesky-fights-a-flood-of-spam-scams-and-harmful-content/article68880769.ece
3. The Russian economy is in a bad place
The Russian economy is in a bad place – https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1976701/russia-economy-crumbling-food-prices-putin
4. NBC Universal unloads MSNBC and its cable networks
Who’s going to buy them?
5. UN Seeking To Silence Climate Change Critics
New UN initiative aims to counter climate disinformation | UN News
6. Jersey Mike's sells for $8 billion
Jersey Mike’s sells for $8 billion – https://www.ibj.com/articles/jersey-mikes-sandwich-chain-acquired-by-private-equity-firm-for-8b?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
More from WIBC 93.1 FM