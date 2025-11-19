Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/19/25: Indianapolis Zoo to remove pair of rides to make way for new exhibit space. The ridiculous things some get angry about on social media. Elected Democrats just released a video encouraging members of the military to commit treason and DEFY orders from Trump and Hegseth. The data doesn’t support that the economy is all that great. House won’t censure Stacey Plaskett who texted Jeffrey Epstein during Trump hearing in 2019. 

Published on November 19, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Indianapolis Zoo to remove roller coaster, sky tram

Indianapolis Zoo to remove roller coaster, sky tram next year

2. The ridiculous things some get angry about on social media

3. Elected Democrats just released a video encouraging members of the military to commit treason

4. Data doesn’t support that this is a good economy

5. House Rejects Censuring Plaskett For Texts With Epstein In 2019

