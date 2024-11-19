Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/19/24: Indy Billboards, Hezbollah, Social Media and Substance Experimentation, Biden Brings The World To The Brink Of WWIII, JD Vance Conspiracy Theory

Published on November 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. City-County Council committee approves billboard regulation changes

City-County Council committee approves billboard regulation changes
Source: Getty

City-County Council committee approves billboard regulation changes – Indianapolis Business Journal

2. Hezbollah rocket kills an Israeli, then Hezbollah accepts US cease-fire plan

Hezbollah rocket kills an Israeli, then Hezbollah accepts US cease-fire plan
Source: Getty

Hezbollah rocket kills an Israeli, then Hezbollah accepts US cease-fire plan – https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/2024-11-18/live-updates-829563

3. Social media and substance experimentation

Social media and substance experimentation
Source: Getty

Social media and substance experimentation – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-11-excessive-social-media-substance-experimentation.html

4. Biden brings the world to the brink of war. Will Europe tell Zelensky to drop it?

Biden brings the world to the brink of war. Will Europe tell Zelensky to drop it?
Source: Getty

5. Conspiracy theory of the day – Vance as VP AND Senator

Conspiracy theory of the day - Vance as VP AND Senator
Source: Getty

Conspiracy theory of the day – Vance as VP AND Senator – https://www.jurist.org/commentary/2024/07/senator-and-vice-president-of-the-united-states-can-j-d-vance-hold-both-positions-at-the-same-time/

