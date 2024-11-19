Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/19/24: Indy Billboards, Hezbollah, Social Media and Substance Experimentation, Biden Brings The World To The Brink Of WWIII, JD Vance Conspiracy Theory
1. City-County Council committee approves billboard regulation changes
City-County Council committee approves billboard regulation changes – Indianapolis Business Journal
2. Hezbollah rocket kills an Israeli, then Hezbollah accepts US cease-fire plan
Hezbollah rocket kills an Israeli, then Hezbollah accepts US cease-fire plan – https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/2024-11-18/live-updates-829563
3. Social media and substance experimentation
Social media and substance experimentation – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-11-excessive-social-media-substance-experimentation.html
4. Biden brings the world to the brink of war. Will Europe tell Zelensky to drop it?
5. Conspiracy theory of the day – Vance as VP AND Senator
Conspiracy theory of the day – Vance as VP AND Senator – https://www.jurist.org/commentary/2024/07/senator-and-vice-president-of-the-united-states-can-j-d-vance-hold-both-positions-at-the-same-time/
