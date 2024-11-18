Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/18/24: Cignetti Huge Contract Extension, Why Is Holcomb In Saudi Arabia, Spirit Airlines, Morning Joe
1. Cignetti gets the huge contract extension
IU Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti Agrees to New Contract
Cignetti gets the huge contract extension – https://www.ibj.com/articles/iu-rewards-curt-cignetti-for-10-0-start-to-season-with-8-year-contract?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
2. Why is Holcomb now in Saudi Arabia?
3. Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy. What does this mean for the budget airlines?
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
4. Joe & Mika to meet with "Fascist" Trump
