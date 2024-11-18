Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/18/24: Cignetti Huge Contract Extension, Why Is Holcomb In Saudi Arabia, Spirit Airlines, Morning Joe

Published on November 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Cignetti gets the huge contract extension

Cignetti gets the huge contract extension
Source: Getty

IU Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti Agrees to New Contract

Cignetti gets the huge contract extension – https://www.ibj.com/articles/iu-rewards-curt-cignetti-for-10-0-start-to-season-with-8-year-contract?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

 

2. Why is Holcomb now in Saudi Arabia?

Why is Holcomb now in Saudi Arabia?
Source: Getty

3. Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy. What does this mean for the budget airlines?

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy. What does this mean for the budget airlines?
Source: Getty

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom

4. Joe & Mika to meet with "Fascist" Trump

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close