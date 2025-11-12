Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/12/25: Daniel’s Vineyard has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of McCordsville. Laura Ingraham does an incredible job pushing back on Trump’s H1B visa defense. Scott Bessent walks back Trump promise of $2,000 dividends. Pat McAfee fires back at liberals who are outraged he interviewed President Trump

Published on November 12, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Daniel’s Vineyard has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of McCordsville

2. Laura Ingraham does an incredible job pushing back on Trump’s H1B visa defense

3. Scott Bessent doing damage control

4. Pat McAfee fires back at liberals who are outraged he interviewed President Trump

