Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/12/25: Daniel’s Vineyard has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of McCordsville. Laura Ingraham does an incredible job pushing back on Trump’s H1B visa defense. Scott Bessent walks back Trump promise of $2,000 dividends. Pat McAfee fires back at liberals who are outraged he interviewed President Trump

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
1. Daniel’s Vineyard has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of McCordsville
2. Laura Ingraham does an incredible job pushing back on Trump’s H1B visa defense
3. Scott Bessent doing damage control
4. Pat McAfee fires back at liberals who are outraged he interviewed President Trump
