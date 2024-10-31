Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/31/24: Helping those hurt by HVAF Fire, Trump leans into Garbage Comment, The Election in 3 Bourbons Sold Out! Don’t Be A Creepy Clown, Iran Mulls Retaliation

Published on October 31, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Helping those hurt by HVAF Fire

Helping those hurt by HVAF Fire
Source: IFD Press Release

2. Trump leaning into it

Trump leaning into it
Source: Getty

3. Biting Biden

4. More hostile moves by North Korea

More hostile moves by North Korea
Source: Getty

North Korea launches new, more powerful missile in year’s first ICBM test

5. Sold out!

6. Don't be a creepy clown today

Don't be a creepy clown today

7. Iran mulls retaliation on Israel

Iran mulls retaliation on Israel
Source: Getty

