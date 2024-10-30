Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/30/24: Matt Bair Day, Tom Wood is going all in on Porsche, Tony in Fender Bender yesterday, GDP Lower Than Expected, Muslim Illegal Immigrant shoots Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago
1. Tara Hastings would vote for Tony if he would create a Matt Bair Day
2. Tom Wood is going all in on Porsche
Tom Wood is going all in on Porsche – https://www.ibj.com/articles/tom-wood-eyes-new-porsche-dealership-at-former-hhgregg-hq?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
3. Tony rear ended yesterday
4. GDP lower than expected
5. Muslim Illegal Immigrant shoots Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago. Police and media run cover for the shooter
https://www.jta.org/2024/10/28/united-states/suspect-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-shooting-orthodox-jew-on-his-way-to-chicago-synagogue
