Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/30/24: Matt Bair Day, Tom Wood is going all in on Porsche, Tony in Fender Bender yesterday, GDP Lower Than Expected, Muslim Illegal Immigrant shoots Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago

Published on October 30, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tara Hastings would vote for Tony if he would create a Matt Bair Day

Source: Matt Bair

2. Tom Wood is going all in on Porsche

Source: Getty

Tom Wood is going all in on Porsche – https://www.ibj.com/articles/tom-wood-eyes-new-porsche-dealership-at-former-hhgregg-hq?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

3. Tony rear ended yesterday

Source: Getty

4. GDP lower than expected

Source: Getty

U.S. GDP Q3 2024:

5. Muslim Illegal Immigrant shoots Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago. Police and media run cover for the shooter

 
https://www.jta.org/2024/10/28/united-states/suspect-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-shooting-orthodox-jew-on-his-way-to-chicago-synagogue
 
….more – https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/article-826386
 
