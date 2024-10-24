Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/24/24: North Korean Troops in Ukraine, Rainwater Responds To Attack Ads, Home Sales After The Fed Cut, Andre Carson

Published on October 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. A 24-hour Yonhapnews TV broadcast at Yongsan Railway Station…

A 24-hour Yonhapnews TV broadcast at Yongsan Railway Station...
Source: Getty

Putin using North Korean soldiers in Ukraine could solve one problem but create more

2. Donald Rainwater responds to negative attack ads against him

Donald Rainwater responds to negative attack ads against him
Source: Donald Rainwater

3. Mortgage rates were supposed to come down. Instead, they're rising :

Mortgage rates were supposed to come down. Instead, they're rising :
Source: Getty

Mortgage rates were supposed to come down. Instead, they’re rising : NPR

4. André Carson seeks reelection in 2024. Who are his opponents?

André Carson seeks reelection in 2024. Who are his opponents?
Source: Getty

André Carson seeks reelection in 2024. Who are his opponents?

