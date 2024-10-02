Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/2/24: Mike Speedy, Harris warning to Iran: “Don’t”, Walz Facial Expressions During Debate, “They’re Killing Us Without Killing Us, Scott Jennings Speaks For The Babies

Published on October 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Mike Speedy joins to talk about Ashville, NC relief efforts

2. Harris warning to Iran: "Don't"

3. Walz Facial Expressions During Debate

4. “They’re killing us, without killing us.”

5. Scott Jennings speaking up for the babies

