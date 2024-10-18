Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/18/24: Stop Giving UN Terrorists Money, Obama – Biden Conversation, Whooping Cough, Trump: White Dudes For Harris Wives And There Lovers Will Be Voting For Trump, CVS Troubles, Degenerate Rob Kendall
1. Stop giving the UN terrorists money
2. What Biden told Obama, and what Obama told Biden
What Biden told Obama, and what Obama told Biden – https://nypost.com/2024/10/17/us-news/biden-told-obama-shes-not-as-strong-as-me-and-ex-prez-agreed-thats-true-at-ethel-kennedy-funeral/
3. Why is Whooping Cough all around the US?
Why is Whooping Cough all around the US? – https://www.newsmax.com/health/health-news/whooping-cough-pertussis-childhood-vaccine/2024/10/17/id/1184492/
4. Trump on White Dudes For Harris
5. Problems with CVS
CVS Replaces Its CEO. The Stock Is Tumbling Back to Its Lows of the Year. (msn.com)
6. Degenerate Rob Kendall gives his football picks
