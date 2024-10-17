Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/17/24: Indy Budget Passed By Hogsett, Napolean Dynamite, EV’s Not For Everyone, Public Servant Loan Forgiveness, Kamala Acts Tough On The Border; Border Patrol Doesn’t Agree
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Mayor Hogsett signs 2025 Indianapolis-Marion County budget
Mayor Hogsett signs 2025 Indianapolis-Marion County budget | wthr.com
2. Is there a Napoleon Dynamite sequel coming?
Is there a Napoleon Dynamite sequel coming? – https://www.tmz.com/2024/10/16/napoleon-dynamite-stars-at-diner-together/
3. EV's not for everybody, and shouldn't be mandated
4. Biden rolls out $4.7B more in student loan handouts for over 60,000 public workers
Biden rolls out $4.7B more in student loan handouts for over 60,000 public workers (msn.com)
5. Border Czar Kamala acts tough on the border, but the Border Patrol doesn’t agree.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM