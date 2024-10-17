Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/17/24: Indy Budget Passed By Hogsett, Napolean Dynamite, EV’s Not For Everyone, Public Servant Loan Forgiveness, Kamala Acts Tough On The Border; Border Patrol Doesn’t Agree

Published on October 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Mayor Hogsett signs 2025 Indianapolis-Marion County budget

Mayor Hogsett signs 2025 Indianapolis-Marion County budget
Mayor Hogsett signs 2025 Indianapolis-Marion County budget | wthr.com

2. Is there a Napoleon Dynamite sequel coming?

Is there a Napoleon Dynamite sequel coming? – https://www.tmz.com/2024/10/16/napoleon-dynamite-stars-at-diner-together/

3. EV's not for everybody, and shouldn't be mandated

EV's not for everybody, and shouldn't be mandated
4. Biden rolls out $4.7B more in student loan handouts for over 60,000 public workers

Biden rolls out $4.7B more in student loan handouts for over 60,000 public workers
Biden rolls out $4.7B more in student loan handouts for over 60,000 public workers (msn.com)

5. Border Czar Kamala acts tough on the border, but the Border Patrol doesn’t agree.

indianapolis
