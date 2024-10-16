Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/16/24: Early Voting In GA, CBS News, Knife Wielding Woman Shot By Cop, Trump Crypto, Logansport

Published on October 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Lots of early voting in Georgia… what does it mean?

Lots of early voting in Georgia... what does it mean?
Source: Getty

Lots of early voting in Georgia – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/georgia-early-voting-record/

2. Been a bad week for CBS

3. If you attack a cop with a knife, expect to get shot. Same is true if you attack me with a knife

If you attack a cop with a knife, expect to get shot. Same is true if you attack me with a knife

If you attack a cop with a knife, expect to get shot. Same is true if you attack me with a knife – https://www.foxnews.com/us/knife-wielding-woman-slashes-virginia-police-officer-before-she-shot-bodycam-shows

4. Trump Crypto

Trump Crypto
Source: Getty

5. Reporting about what's going on in Logansport is not racist

