Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/16/24: Early Voting In GA, CBS News, Knife Wielding Woman Shot By Cop, Trump Crypto, Logansport
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Lots of early voting in Georgia… what does it mean?
Lots of early voting in Georgia – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/georgia-early-voting-record/
2. Been a bad week for CBS
3. If you attack a cop with a knife, expect to get shot. Same is true if you attack me with a knife
If you attack a cop with a knife, expect to get shot. Same is true if you attack me with a knife – https://www.foxnews.com/us/knife-wielding-woman-slashes-virginia-police-officer-before-she-shot-bodycam-shows
4. Trump Crypto
Trump flip-flopped on crypto, but his PAC has raked in millions of dollars of crypto donations since June (msn.com)
5. Reporting about what's going on in Logansport is not racist
More from WIBC 93.1 FM