Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/15/24: Jamey Noel, Kamala Intv with Fox News’ Brett Bair, Credit Card Debt, Where Is This Money Coming From? Weird Walz, Plagiarist Kamala

Published on October 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel Gets More Than Decade In Prison

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel Gets More Than Decade In Prison
Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel Gets More Than Decade In Prison (wibc.com)

2. Kamala Harris interview with Brett Bair on Fox News

3. Average credit card debt over $8,000

Average credit card debt over $8,000
Source: Getty

Average credit card debt over $8,000 – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/average-amount-credit-card-debt/

4. Spending continues despite the not so great economy. Where are people getting the money for all this spending?

Spending continues despite the not so great economy. Where are people getting the money for all this spending?
Source: Getty

5. Weird Walz Blames Trump

https://twitter.com/saras76/status/1845998879164056061?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

6. Plagiarist Kamala

