Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/10/24: Logansport, Biden TDS at Hurricane Milton Presser, Inflation Higher Than Expected, Jesse Brown Condoning Vandalism At IU

Published on October 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. How is the city of Logansport handling the influx of immigrants to their city?

2. Biden has meltdown over Trump during Hurricane Milton presser

3. CPI Inflation Worse Than Expected Last Month

CPI Inflation Worse Than Expected Last Month
Source: Getty

CPI Inflation Worse Than Expected Last Month—But Still At 2.5-Year Low In Last Pre-Election Report (msn.com)

4. Jesse Brown condoning vandalism at IU

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close