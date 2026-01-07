Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/7/26: Pro-Maduro motorcycle gang, ‘Colectivos,’ hunting for Trump supporters in Caracas. Tony thinks the military option regarding Greenland is a ruse. Hilton handles the ICE debacle correctly. Will the midterms turn into a national security referendum as opposed to an economics election? TV Theme song: Let’s Make a Deal. 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Pro-Maduro motorcycle gang, ‘Colectivos,’ hunting for Trump supporters in Caracas
2. Tony thinks the military option regarding Greenland is a ruse
….yes, I think the military option is a ruse – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/6/white-house-says-use-military-force-acquire-greenland-always-option/
3. Hilton handles the ICE debacle correctly
4. Will the midterms turn into a national security referendum as opposed to an economics election?
5. TV Theme song: Let’s Make a Deal
