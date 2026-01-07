Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/7/26: Pro-Maduro motorcycle gang, ‘Colectivos,’ hunting for Trump supporters in Caracas. Tony thinks the military option regarding Greenland is a ruse. Hilton handles the ICE debacle correctly. Will the midterms turn into a national security referendum as opposed to an economics election? TV Theme song: Let’s Make a Deal. 

Published on January 7, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Pro-Maduro motorcycle gang, ‘Colectivos,’ hunting for Trump supporters in Caracas

2. Tony thinks the military option regarding Greenland is a ruse

….yes, I think the military option is a ruse – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/6/white-house-says-use-military-force-acquire-greenland-always-option/

3. Hilton handles the ICE debacle correctly

4. Will the midterms turn into a national security referendum as opposed to an economics election?

5. TV Theme song: Let’s Make a Deal

