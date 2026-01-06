Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/6/26: Maduro proclaims he’s innocent. An update on the Hilton Hotels and ICE story. Hakeem Jeffries: “The future of the Venezuelan people should be determined by the Venezuelan people.” Kate and Allie TV theme song. JD Vance home trans attacker. 

Published on January 6, 2026

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Maduro proclaims he’s innocent

2. An update on the Hilton Hotels and ICE story

3. Hakeem Jeffries: “The future of the Venezuelan people should be determined by the Venezuelan people.”

4. Kate and Allie Theme Song

5. JD VANCE HOME ATTACKER IDENTIFIED AS TRANS DAUGHTER OF DEMOCRAT DONOR SURGEON

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close