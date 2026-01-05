Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/5/26: Minnesota fraud has been around for years and the MSM ignored it. The economic impact of Hoosier Football success. Democratic Senator John Fetterman becomes one of the only Democrats to release a positive statement after the capture of Nicolas Maduro. Redemption Monday: Manimal

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Minnesota fraud has been around for years and the MSM ignored it 2. The economic impact of Hoosier Football success Gerry Dick joins to discuss. 3. Democratic Senator John Fetterman becomes one of the only Democrats to release a positive statement after the capture of Nicolas Maduro 4. Redemption Monday: Manimal Chat room gets