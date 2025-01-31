Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/31/25: Tara doesn’t like Deviled Eggs, Chief Bailey, Dems worried about Kash Patel, Tariffs are coming, School Choice for Parents not for teachers, Are you now afraid to fly? Good reason to fire high school coaches

Published on January 31, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Tara Hastings doesn't like deviled eggs

2. IMPD Chief Chris Bailey

3. Dem's worried about the Justice Department under Kash Patel

4. Tariffs coming

5. School Choice for parents because the system only protects itself and doesn't work

School choice is good – https://pjmedia.com/sarah-anderson/2025/01/29/school-choice-for-everyone-trumps-latest-round-of-executive-orders-n4936496

6. Afraid to fly after the crash?

7. My Three Sons Theme

8. A good reason to fire high school coaches

A good reason to fire high school coaches – https://toniairaksinen.substack.com/p/2-high-school-basketball-coaches?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

9. Is Scarlett Johansson closer to replacing Hoda Kotb on 'Today'?

Is Scarlett Johansson closer to replacing Hoda Kotb on ‘Today’?

