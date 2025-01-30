Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/30/25: Plane Crash was “preventable”, Bob Menendez, Indy Can Do Better, If you get fired… leave, Tragic Career End for Dick York, What caused the air crash in DC
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Plane Crash was "preventable"
Dept of Transportation Sec Sean Duffy says that the tragic crash was “preventable”
2. Gold Bar Bob gets 11 years in prison
Bob Menendez gets 11 years in prison – https://nypost.com/2025/01/29/us-news/disgraced-ex-nj-sen-bob-menendez-cries-as-he-begs-for-leniency-but-gets-11-years-in-prison-for-gold-bar-bribery-scheme/
3. Indy can do better
4. If you get fired, leave
Attention Government Officials: When you get fired, and, yes, you can be fired, just leave – https://www.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-usda-inspector-general-escorted-181201489.html
5. "Boom Boom" by John Lee Hooker – Thursday Music Moment
SONG: Boom Boom
ARTIST: John Lee Hooker
ALBUM: Burnin
YEAR: 1962
6. Bewitched Theme Song
Dick York Recalls On-Set Health Episode That Led Him to Leave Bewitched
7. What caused the air crash in DC?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM