Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/30/25: Plane Crash was “preventable”, Bob Menendez, Indy Can Do Better, If you get fired… leave, Tragic Career End for Dick York, What caused the air crash in DC

Published on January 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Plane Crash was "preventable"

Plane Crash was "preventable"
Source: Getty

Dept of Transportation Sec Sean Duffy says that the tragic crash was “preventable” 

2. Gold Bar Bob gets 11 years in prison

Gold Bar Bob gets 11 years in prison
Source: Getty

Bob Menendez gets 11 years in prison – https://nypost.com/2025/01/29/us-news/disgraced-ex-nj-sen-bob-menendez-cries-as-he-begs-for-leniency-but-gets-11-years-in-prison-for-gold-bar-bribery-scheme/

3. Indy can do better

Indy can do better
Source: other

4. If you get fired, leave

If you get fired, leave
Source: Getty

Attention Government Officials: When you get fired, and, yes, you can be fired, just leave – https://www.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-usda-inspector-general-escorted-181201489.html

5. "Boom Boom" by John Lee Hooker – Thursday Music Moment

SONG: Boom Boom
ARTIST: John Lee Hooker
ALBUM: Burnin
YEAR: 1962
 

6. Bewitched Theme Song

Dick York Recalls On-Set Health Episode That Led Him to Leave Bewitched

7. What caused the air crash in DC?

What caused the air crash in DC?
Source: n/a

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close