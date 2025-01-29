Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/29/25: Chief Bailey, Dems Complain About Trump’s Cabinet Picks, Mexican Drug Cartels, Frontier Airlines, Media Losing Its Mind
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Chief Chris Bailey will you assist ICE officials if asked?
2. Dems complain that Trump cabinet picks lack experience. But Mayor Pete did?
3. Cartels open fire on border patrol
Cartels open fire on border patrol – https://news.yahoo.com/news/us-immigration-agents-mexican-cartel-224216975.html
4. Frontier Airlines proposes merging with fellow budget carrier Spirit — again
Frontier Airlines proposes merging with fellow budget carrier Spirit — again
5. Media losing its mind over the deportations
More from WIBC 93.1 FM