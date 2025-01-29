Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/29/25: Chief Bailey, Dems Complain About Trump’s Cabinet Picks, Mexican Drug Cartels, Frontier Airlines, Media Losing Its Mind

Published on January 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Chief Chris Bailey will you assist ICE officials if asked?

Source: WISH-TV

2. Dems complain that Trump cabinet picks lack experience. But Mayor Pete did?

Source: Getty

3. Cartels open fire on border patrol

Source: Getty

Cartels open fire on border patrol – https://news.yahoo.com/news/us-immigration-agents-mexican-cartel-224216975.html

4. Frontier Airlines proposes merging with fellow budget carrier Spirit — again

Source: Getty

5. Media losing its mind over the deportations

Source: Getty

