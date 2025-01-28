Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/28/25: Hamilton County, NY Magazine Crops Photo To Sow Racial Division, Gavin Newsom, RFK Jr.

Published on January 28, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Hamilton County introduces new Immigration Commission to ‘advance public safety’

Hamilton County introduces new Immigration Commission to ‘advance public safety’

Hamilton County Immigration Commission – https://fox59.com/news/hamilton-county-introduces-new-immigration-commission-to-advance-public-safety/
 
….other counties across America doing this?

2. New York Magazine crop the following photo to sew racial division

3. Deepseek should not be allowed to operate in the United States

Deepseek should not be allowed to operate in the United States
Source: Getty
NASDAQ takes a punch in the face over Nvidia skid and Chinese AI – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp500-nasdaq-live-01-27-2025?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1
 
….for the record, I don’t believe anything China says or does. I hear that DeepSeek is legit, but I’ll wait for much more testing. Also, don’t allow it in the US.
 

4. Newsom was never going to get the nod to run for President because he is a white man.

Newsom was never going to get the nod to run for President because he is a white man.
Source: Getty

Newsom was never going to get the nod to run for President because he is a white man. To think the fires would stop him nationwide, and race wouldn’t, is nutty.

5. Flying Nun Theme

6. RFK Jr should not get confirmed

RFK Jr should not get confirmed
Source: Getty

Trump once thought he was a lunatic

