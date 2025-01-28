Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/28/25: Hamilton County, NY Magazine Crops Photo To Sow Racial Division, Gavin Newsom, RFK Jr.

3. Deepseek should not be allowed to operate in the United States

NASDAQ takes a punch in the face over Nvidia skid and Chinese AI – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp500-nasdaq-live-01-27-2025?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1

….for the record, I don’t believe anything China says or does. I hear that DeepSeek is legit, but I’ll wait for much more testing. Also, don’t allow it in the US.

