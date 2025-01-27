Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/27/25: Collins, Murkowski, and McConnell no votes against Hegseth, Media continues to fail the American public, Markets are down as Nvidia drops, Brennan loses security clearance
1. McConnell, Murkowski, and Collins vote no on Hegseth
2. The news media continue to fail the American public
Jorge Bonilla on X: “Watch: VP JD Vance camly dismantles Margaret Brennan over executive orders and energy inputs with regard to food prices. https://t.co/SjobTfwOuQ” / X
Being no buyer for MSNBC, the only option is to pivot – https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/msnbc-faces-big-changes-comcast-cable-spin-off-rachel-maddow-mark-lazarus-1236215502/
3. So now we know the Biden CIA thought Covid and lab leaks
4. Changes to Indiana red flag laws
Changes to Indiana red flag laws – https://fox59.com/news/politics/indiana-lawmakers-consider-changes-to-existing-red-flag-law-records/
5. Nvidia shares fall 12% as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek triggers panic
6. Get Smart Theme Song
7. Whiny ex-CIA chief behind infamous 'Spies Who Lie' Hunter Biden letter makes 'pathetic' claim after Trump yanks security clearance
