Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/27/25: Collins, Murkowski, and McConnell no votes against Hegseth, Media continues to fail the American public, Markets are down as Nvidia drops, Brennan loses security clearance

Published on January 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. McConnell, Murkowski, and Collins vote no on Hegseth

McConnell, Murkowski, and Collins vote no on Hegseth
Source: Getty

2. The news media continue to fail the American public

The news media continue to fail the American public
Source: Getty

Jorge Bonilla on X: “Watch: VP JD Vance camly dismantles Margaret Brennan over executive orders and energy inputs with regard to food prices. https://t.co/SjobTfwOuQ” / X

Being no buyer for MSNBC, the only option is to pivot – https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/msnbc-faces-big-changes-comcast-cable-spin-off-rachel-maddow-mark-lazarus-1236215502/

3. So now we know the Biden CIA thought Covid and lab leaks

So now we know the Biden CIA thought Covid and lab leaks
Source: Getty

So now we know the Biden CIA thought Covid and lab leaks – https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-cia-boss-ratcliffe-says-biden-era-report-backing-lab-leak-theory-released-restore-trust

4. Changes to Indiana red flag laws

Changes to Indiana red flag laws

Changes to Indiana red flag laws – https://fox59.com/news/politics/indiana-lawmakers-consider-changes-to-existing-red-flag-law-records/

5. Nvidia shares fall 12% as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek triggers panic

Nvidia shares fall 12% as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek triggers panic
Source: Getty

Nvidia shares fall 12% as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek triggers panic

6. Get Smart Theme Song

7. Whiny ex-CIA chief behind infamous 'Spies Who Lie' Hunter Biden letter makes 'pathetic' claim after Trump yanks security clearance

Whiny ex-CIA chief behind infamous 'Spies Who Lie' Hunter Biden letter makes 'pathetic' claim after Trump yanks security clearance
Source: Getty

Whiny ex-CIA chief behind infamous ‘Spies Who Lie’ Hunter Biden letter makes ‘pathetic’ claim after Trump yanks security clearance

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close