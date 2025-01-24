Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/24/25: Ilhan Omar, Spirit Airlines doesn’t like “see thru” clothing, When is it best to go to the bathroom during the Super Bowl, Russia brushes aside Trump’s moves to stop the Ukraine war, Degenerate Rob Kendall

Published on January 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Ilhan Omar calls an immigration law signed in 1798 by John Adams "un-American"

2. Spirit Airlines updates policy to prohibit ‘lewd’ clothing and body art

3. When is it best to go to the bathroom during the Superbowl

When is it best to go to the bathroom during the Superbowl
Source: Getty

4. Russia brushes aside Trump's moves to stop the Ukraine war

Russia brushes aside Trump's moves to stop the Ukraine war
Source: Getty

5. The Degenerates Next Door – Jason Hammer and Robert Kendall

The Degenerates Next Door - Jason Hammer and Robert Kendall
Source: n/a

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close