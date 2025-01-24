Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/24/25: Ilhan Omar, Spirit Airlines doesn’t like “see thru” clothing, When is it best to go to the bathroom during the Super Bowl, Russia brushes aside Trump’s moves to stop the Ukraine war, Degenerate Rob Kendall
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Ilhan Omar calls an immigration law signed in 1798 by John Adams "un-American"
2. Spirit Airlines updates policy to prohibit ‘lewd’ clothing and body art
3. When is it best to go to the bathroom during the Superbowl
4. Russia brushes aside Trump's moves to stop the Ukraine war
5. The Degenerates Next Door – Jason Hammer and Robert Kendall
More from WIBC 93.1 FM