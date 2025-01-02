Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 1/2/25: Gregg Doyel, X TV and X Money, Mike Johnson, Radical Islam Never Went Away, Asparagus Fortune Teller

Published on January 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Why is creepy Doyel writing about the WNBA again?

Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to? – WIBC 93.1 FM

2. X TV and X Money

X TV and X Money
Source: Getty

X TV and X Money – https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/x-money-payment-system-launch-2025-x-ceo

3. Trump knows that if he doesn't get Johnson re-upped as Speaker on Jan 3, he's in for a long, embarrassing battle for Republicans

Trump knows that if he doesn't get Johnson re-upped as Speaker on Jan 3, he's in for a long, embarrassing battle for Republicans
Source: Getty

Trump knows that if he doesn’t get Johnson re-upped as Speaker on Jan 3, he’s in for a long, embarrassing battle for Republicans – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-call-republicans/2025/01/01/id/1193515/

4. The World's crazy, we don't have to be

The World's crazy, we don't have to be
Source: Getty

5. Asparagus fortune teller? We are all ridiculous

Asparagus fortune teller? We are all ridiculous
Source: Getty

Asparagus fortune teller? We are all ridiculous – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/donald-trump-major-health-scare-141830549.html

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close