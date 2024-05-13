Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Joe Hogsett MLS, Teacher layoffs coming? Fareed Zakaria, Birthrate down, Trump massive rally in NJ

Published on May 13, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Hogsett found his huckleberry. Meet tax district sponsor Vop Osili

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Hogsett found his huckleberry. Meet tax district sponsor Vop Osili – https://www.ibj.com/articles/soccer-stadium-tax-district-proposal-to-be-introduced-monday?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

2. Teacher Layoffs coming?

male professor feel worried Source:Getty

3. Fareed Zakaria says Trump has real support

Navigating Our Revolutionary Age: A Conversation With Fareed Zakaria And Eric Schmidt Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Birthrate is down

Close up of cute newborn baby sleeping on white background covered.Care,love,happiness concept. Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Trump’s huuuuuge rally in NJ

TRUMPNJ Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump gets massive crowd in New Jersey – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-holds-massive-beachfront-campaign-rally-raucous-new-jersey-crowd-were-going-to-win

….maybe there wasn’t 100,000 people there. But that’s quibbling over nothing. The crowd was huge AND IT WAS NEW JERSEY!

 

