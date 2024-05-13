Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Joe Hogsett MLS, Teacher layoffs coming? Fareed Zakaria, Birthrate down, Trump massive rally in NJ

5. Trump’s huuuuuge rally in NJ

Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump gets massive crowd in New Jersey – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-holds-massive-beachfront-campaign-rally-raucous-new-jersey-crowd-were-going-to-win

….maybe there wasn’t 100,000 people there. But that’s quibbling over nothing. The crowd was huge AND IT WAS NEW JERSEY!