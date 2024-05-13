Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Joe Hogsett MLS, Teacher layoffs coming? Fareed Zakaria, Birthrate down, Trump massive rally in NJ

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Hogsett found his huckleberry. Meet tax district sponsor Vop OsiliSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Hogsett found his huckleberry. Meet tax district sponsor Vop Osili – https://www.ibj.com/articles/soccer-stadium-tax-district-proposal-to-be-introduced-monday?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
2. Teacher Layoffs coming?Source:Getty
3. Fareed Zakaria says Trump has real supportSource:Getty
Listen:
4. Birthrate is downSource:Getty
Listen:
5. Trump’s huuuuuge rally in NJSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Trump gets massive crowd in New Jersey – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-holds-massive-beachfront-campaign-rally-raucous-new-jersey-crowd-were-going-to-win
….maybe there wasn’t 100,000 people there. But that’s quibbling over nothing. The crowd was huge AND IT WAS NEW JERSEY!