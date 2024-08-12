Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Indy Dems Don’t Care About Holding Hogsett Responsible, PA Election Results May Not Be Known On Election Night, Media Protects Walz, Iran, Virginia Warns Campus Protests Will Be More Violent, Harris on Time Cover, Biden Admits He Was Pushed Out

Published on August 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. City-County Council Democrats Don't Care About The Guy Who Harbored The Guy

City-County Council Democrats Don't Care About The Guy Who Harbored The Guy
Source: Getty

City-County Council Democrats pledge reforms when they should be demanding answers – https://www.ibj.com/articles/most-indy-council-democrats-outline-next-steps-in-light-of-sex-harassment-claims-against-ex-aide

2. Pennsylvania says election results may not be known on election night

3. The sophistry of the media on Tim Walz: he 'misspoke'

The sophistry of the media on Tim Walz: he ‘misspoke’ – https://apnews.com/article/walz-military-record-weapons-harris-video-89fc6fa0c5f51c0ba657b8f808afcd87

4. World state awaits Iran attack on Israel

World state awaits Iran attack on Israel
Source: Getty

5. Virginia warns the campus Israel-hating protests will be more violent

Virginia warns the campus Israel-hating protests will be more violent
Source: Getty

Virginia warns the campus Israel-hating protests will be more violent – https://freebeacon.com/issues/virginia-secretary-of-education-warns-universities-to-prepare-for-anti-israel-protests-amid-reports-campus-disruptions-will-be-even-more-chaotic/

6. Border Czar on the cover of Time

7. Harris steals Trump policy

8. and she pushed to get more IRS agents

