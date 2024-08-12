Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr: Indy Dems Don’t Care About Holding Hogsett Responsible, PA Election Results May Not Be Known On Election Night, Media Protects Walz, Iran, Virginia Warns Campus Protests Will Be More Violent, Harris on Time Cover, Biden Admits He Was Pushed Out
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. City-County Council Democrats Don't Care About The Guy Who Harbored The Guy
City-County Council Democrats pledge reforms when they should be demanding answers – https://www.ibj.com/articles/most-indy-council-democrats-outline-next-steps-in-light-of-sex-harassment-claims-against-ex-aide
2. Pennsylvania says election results may not be known on election night
3. The sophistry of the media on Tim Walz: he 'misspoke'
The sophistry of the media on Tim Walz: he ‘misspoke’ – https://apnews.com/article/walz-military-record-weapons-harris-video-89fc6fa0c5f51c0ba657b8f808afcd87
4. World state awaits Iran attack on Israel
5. Virginia warns the campus Israel-hating protests will be more violent
Virginia warns the campus Israel-hating protests will be more violent – https://freebeacon.com/issues/virginia-secretary-of-education-warns-universities-to-prepare-for-anti-israel-protests-amid-reports-campus-disruptions-will-be-even-more-chaotic/
6. Border Czar on the cover of Time
7. Harris steals Trump policy
8. and she pushed to get more IRS agents
More from WIBC 93.1 FM