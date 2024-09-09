Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/9/24: Mass Ave Outdoor Alcohol, JMV Joins To Talk About Colts Loss, Fishers Pride, Bernie Admits That Kamala Will Say Anything To Get Elected, Yeti Bucket, Joe Hogsett

Published on September 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Mass Ave business owners weighing designated outdoor refreshment area

Mass Ave business owners weighing designated outdoor refreshment area – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

2. Colts lose game opener, JMV calls in to discuss Game 1 and what the season may look like

Colts Lose 11th Straight Opener 29-27 (wibc.com)

3. Fishers Pride Event Is Wrong

4. Bernie Sanders admits on Meet The Press that Harris should lie and say anything to get elected

5. $30 Bucket for sale on the Marketplace

6. There is something wrong with Joe Hogsett

There is something wrong with Joe Hogsett – https://wibc.com/438522/im-running-from-things-but-indy-mayor-hogsett-comments-at-saturday-concertim-running-from-things-but-indy-mayor-hogsett-comments-at-saturday-concert/

….it wasn’t a joke – https://fox59.com/news/indianapolis-mayor-joe-hogsett-tells-crowd-im-running-from-things-as-his-administration-continues-to-deal-with-ongoing-sexual-harassment-scandal/

