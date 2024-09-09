Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/9/24: Mass Ave Outdoor Alcohol, JMV Joins To Talk About Colts Loss, Fishers Pride, Bernie Admits That Kamala Will Say Anything To Get Elected, Yeti Bucket, Joe Hogsett
1. Mass Ave business owners weighing designated outdoor refreshment area
Mass Ave business owners weighing designated outdoor refreshment area – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
2. Colts lose game opener, JMV calls in to discuss Game 1 and what the season may look like
3. Fishers Pride Event Is Wrong
4. Bernie Sanders admits on Meet The Press that Harris should lie and say anything to get elected
5. $30 Bucket for sale on the Marketplace
6. There is something wrong with Joe Hogsett
There is something wrong with Joe Hogsett – https://wibc.com/438522/im-running-from-things-but-indy-mayor-hogsett-comments-at-saturday-concertim-running-from-things-but-indy-mayor-hogsett-comments-at-saturday-concert/
….it wasn’t a joke – https://fox59.com/news/indianapolis-mayor-joe-hogsett-tells-crowd-im-running-from-things-as-his-administration-continues-to-deal-with-ongoing-sexual-harassment-scandal/
