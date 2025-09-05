Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/5/25: Daniel Jones era begins for the Colts. JMV joins to talk about the upcoming season. Hamilton County IN Dem Josh Lowry reacts. Chicago Resident: I Challenge Mayor Johnson and Gov. Pritzker to Walk the Same Streets That I Walk Here in Chicago. 2020 FatTruck 2.8C Monster. Indiana Democrats consider lawsuit over potential GOP redistricting

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Daniel Jones era begins for the Colts
JMV joins to discuss the upcoming season
2. Chicago Resident: I Challenge Mayor Johnson and Gov. Pritzker to Walk the Same Streets That I Walk Here in Chicago
3. 2020 FatTruck 2.8C Monster
4. Indiana Democrats consider lawsuit over potential GOP redistricting
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say