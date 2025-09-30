Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/30/25: Federal judge allows Indiana to list biological sex on birth certificates. Brandon Johnson, Don Lemon, Jamaal Bowman spreading the madness. B is for Bair. With peace deal on the table, what will a peace deal mean for the U.S., and those who have taken sides on this debate? 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Federal judge ALLOWS Indiana to list biological sex on birth certificates 2. Brandon Johnson, Don Lemon, Jamaal Bowman spreading the madness Don Lemon says that White men are “broken” Jamaal Bowman blames disease on racism 3. B is for Bair 4. With peace deal on the table, what will a peace deal mean for the U.S., and those who have taken sides on this debate?