Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/30/24: Colts, Hoosiers, Kamala’s Team Has A Problem With Masculinity, Cassette Holder For Tony, What Will The October Surprise Be?
1. Colts Win!
2. Hoosiers are 5-0!
JMV joins to talk about big victories by our local teams.
3. Harris Team Has A Problem With Masculinity
4. A place for Tony's cassettes on the Marketplace
5. What will the October Surprise Will Be
Is this it?
Tony Katz on X: “What does this have to do with the price of eggs, bread and milk? With a dangerous southern border and the fentanyl killing our kids? This is why @kamalaharris isn’t connecting with voters. She doesn’t care about what they care about.” / X
