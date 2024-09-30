Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/30/24: Colts, Hoosiers, Kamala’s Team Has A Problem With Masculinity, Cassette Holder For Tony, What Will The October Surprise Be?

Published on September 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Colts Win!

Colts Win!
Source: Getty

2. Hoosiers are 5-0!

Hoosiers are 5-0!
Source: Getty

JMV joins to talk about big victories by our local teams. 

3. Harris Team Has A Problem With Masculinity

4. A place for Tony's cassettes on the Marketplace

5. What will the October Surprise Will Be

What will the October Surprise Will Be
Source: Getty

Is this it? 

Tony Katz on X: “What does this have to do with the price of eggs, bread and milk? With a dangerous southern border and the fentanyl killing our kids? This is why @kamalaharris isn’t connecting with voters. She doesn’t care about what they care about.” / X

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close